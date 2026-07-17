Isle of Raasay and Feragaia secure new UK distribution partnership

By Oliver Catchpole

Isle of Raasay Distillery – the Hebridean single malt Scotch whisky brand – has announced a distribution partnership with GHF, the brand development agency.

The appointment will also include Feragaia 0.0%, a Scottish non-alcohol spirit acquired by R&B Distillers (who own Isle of Raasay) in November 2025.

Under the agreement GHF will be R&B’s partner across the UK on- and off-trades – including independent retail and premium grocers – on account management, sales, distribution and trade marketing.

Commenting on the partnership, William Dobbie, MD of R&B Distillers, said: “As we look to increase our distribution and brand awareness beyond Scotland, where we have built a solid foundation, GHF's relationships across the most influential venues and retailers in the UK make them the right partner for this next chapter.

“Their track record of building premium drinks brands with credibility speaks for itself. We look forward to getting started with them as our focused partner on the trade channel.”

This partnership is intended to mark the next growth phase for both Raasay and Feragaia, as the brands look to double their UK revenue in the near term.

To this end, they will focus on building a presence beyond Scotland – where they already have a following among spirits drinkers – aiming to secure positioning in outlets across London and The South.

Tristram Coates, the founder and CEO of GHF, added: “Raasay is one of the most compelling stories in Scotch whisky, a true island single malt with genuine provenance and a quality of liquid that stands up in any company. Feragaia is equally distinctive, offering a genuinely grown-up, uncompromising approach to the non-alcoholic category.

“Our role is to bring focus and executional intensity to the growth of both brands in the UK, placing them in the right venues and retailers at the right time. London’s most iconic outlets are where reputations are made, and that is exactly where this portfolio belongs.”

R&B Distillers – the spirits and drinks arm of Scottish luxury goods group Chanrossa – was founded by Bill Dobbie and Alasdair Day in 2014 with the ambition of building a leading Scottish new-wave spirits business.

They secured planning permission to transform the Isle of Raasay’s historic Borodale House into a distillery in 2015. They now employ over 30 people at the site.













