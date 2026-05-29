Applications open for New Zealand Winegrowers Sommelier Scholarship

By Hamish Graham

New Zealand Winegrowers has announced applications for the 2027 edition of its Sommelier Scholarship are now open.

One of the scholarships is open to a UK-based sommelier. The awardee would be invited to take part in a trip across New Zealand’s winegrowing regions as well as an invitation to the 2027 Sommit in Waitaki Valley (22-23 January).

The Sommit event is hosted by Kiwi duo Cameron Douglas MS and Stephen Wong MW and is exclusively attended by the sommelier scholarship recipients. The host trade association added it “is an all-encompassing celebration of the lesser-known aspects of New Zealand wine”.

Winners will also be invited to attend Sauvignon Blanc New Zealand 2027 in Marlborough, taking place from 2 to 4 February 2027.

The initiative was first launched in 2015 and has hosted 123 somms from 18 countries to date. Commenting on the latest iteration of the project, Chris Stroud market manager UK Europe for New Zealand Winegrowers said: “This programme is a unique and targeted experience for sommeliers to explore the world of New Zealand wine.

“It provides an unparalleled opportunity to meet and network with fellow sommeliers from around the world and to discover and share their stories and best practices.

“Our objective is that the winners of this scholarship will become ambassadors for New Zealand wine, passionately telling the story of New Zealand wine, and increasing availability and sales in restaurants within their communities.”

Last year’s recipient Tom Fahey of The Terrace at Ventnor added: “The Sommit trip is a massive eye-opener, with an unprecedented level of access to world-class producers who all communicate with such refreshing openness and honesty.”

Interested sommeliers can apply here.









