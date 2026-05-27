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Wine GB: Charlie Holland takes on chair role

By Hamish Graham
Published:  27 May, 2026

Wine GB – the trade body representing UK wine – has announced the appointment of Charlie Holland as its new chair.

This follows the completion of Nick Wenman’s stint as interim chair at the organisation.

Holland brings over 20 years of industry experience holding winemaking positions in England and abroad, including Napa, France, Germany and New Zealand. A notable role was his time as both head winemaker and CEO at Gusbourne.

His time at the Kent producer was followed by his role at Jackson Family Wines, which he joined in 2023 to spearhead its new English wine venture.

Reflecting on his new role, Holland said: “Having worked across the wine, agriculture and drink sectors for many years, I’ve seen first‑hand the pressures and opportunities that shape our industry.

“From climate variability to rising production costs and the demands of a rapidly expanding market, these challenges are real, but they are also navigable with the right leadership and collaboration. I’m committed to helping Wine GB and its members weather these pressures, strengthen resilience and ensure our industry continues to thrive long into the future.”

It has been a busy period of appointments at Wine GB. The announcement of Holland’s role follows the recent additions of Kirsty Rusby as head of communications in March and Neil Walker as head of partnerships in April.

The coming months are busy for the organisation too – Welsh Wine Week commencing Friday (29 May to 7 June); English Wine Week running from 20 to 28 June; and its AGM, conference and Wine GB awards ceremony on 16 July.




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