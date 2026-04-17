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Concha y Toro launches new premium Pinot Noir, Chardonnay-focused subsidiary

By Hamish Graham
Published:  17 April, 2026

Chilean producer Viña Concha y Toro has announced the creation of Viña Amelia as an independent subsidiary within the group. The brand will focus exclusively on premium Pinot Noir and Chardonnay from Chile’s Limarí Valley.

Concha y Toro has been producing Amelia wines from its Quebrada Seca vineyard in Limarí since the 2017 harvest, though the move represents a strategic decision to make Viña Amelia a key premium brand within the company.

A similar approach was taken with its Viña Don Melchor brand which became an independent subsidiary within Concha y Toro in 2019.

The Amelia vineyard is located 23km from the Pacific Ocean and close to the Atacama Desert. The cool climate region of Limarí is Chile’s northernmost wine appellation with the Valley gaining a reputation for producing quality Pinot Noirs and Chardonnays.

Reflecting on the decision general manager of Viña Concha y Toro, Eduardo Guilisasti, added: “The creation of Viña Amelia represents a new milestone within the premiumisation strategy that the company has consistently pursued over the past decade.

“After many years of study, research, and fieldwork, we are convinced that in the Limarí Valley, specifically in our Quebrada Seca vineyard, there exists an exceptional terroir for Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, with unique climatic, soil, and oceanic influences.”

Vice president of fine wines at the business, Isabel Guilisasti, agreed: “The creation of Viña Amelia represents a bold challenge that responds to global trends in premium wine specialisation.

“We are highlighting an exceptional origin – unique and extreme within the Chilean wine map – alongside an oenological approach capable of competing with the world’s leading Chardonnay and Pinot Noir producers.”




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