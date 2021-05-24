Wine industry receives ‘positive support’ from Prentis

By Lisa Riley

The English and Welsh wine industry gained "positive support" from the agriculture minister, Victoria Prentis, in a meeting between Wine GB and DEFRA officials, the industry’s body has said.

Wine GB said the meeting had enabled it to lay out its vision for the future of the industry and its growing contribution to the economy.

This, Wine GB added, had led to further discussion on how Whitehall can support various initiatives, including developing overseas markets, building a research and development programme for innovative sustainable viticultural practices and enhancing the skills provision for the ever increasing number of jobs being created in the sector.



Congratulating Wine GB and English and Welsh wine producers for the “great success achieved over the past years”, Prentis expressed her "strong support" for industry initiatives, said Wine GB, adding she and DEFRA would look for ways to collaborate further and to help drive the agenda both within DEFRA itself and other government departments.



“Our domestic wine industry is a real success story – the global export ambitions of this innovative and growing sector are testament to the strong international reputation of quality English and Welsh wine,” said Prentis.

“The government will continue to support various initiatives in the sector and to help drive its ambitious agenda forward including through close cooperation in international forums like the International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV).

“I look forward to seeing new and exciting opportunities for agricultural development, rural employment, training and tourism for the industry,” she said.



Wine GB chairman, Simon Robinson, added: "It’s a hugely exciting time for our industry, one of growth in sales and awareness. Wine GB is pushing forward on many fronts and we very much welcome the support of the minister and DEFRA in helping us to achieve our objectives.”



