Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Wine GB announces new chairman

By Michelle Perrett
Published:  01 June, 2021

Sam Linter, MD and head winemaker at Bolney Wine Estate, is to become Wine GB chairman replacing Simon Robinson. 

Robinson, who is owner and chairman of Hampshire-based Hattingley Valley Wines, has announced that he is to step down at the beginning of August, after four years at the helm. 

This follows recent news that Wine GB deputy chairman Peter Gladwin has retired from the board. Nick Wenman from Albury Vineyard, who joined the board last year, has stepped up as deputy chairman. 

Wine GB recently said that the board has been considering succession planning for some time and one of the principal aims was to ensure that the board’s diversity and inclusiveness agenda moves forward.

Robinson said the move was not only to try and ensure that there was a balanced producer representation but also that there was good skills available to the board, and that the board was diverse and inclusive. 

“While these changes cannot happen overnight, I always believe it right to lead from the front," he said. "Hopefully I've left Wine GB in a much stronger state and that we've created a resilient, united and effective organisation to represent producer interests."

Linter, who has served on the Wine GB Board for two years, added: “During my tenure as chair of Wine GB I want to ensure we bring greater diversity within the board and association as a whole, so that we get the best possible people with the widest range of skills, as well as seeking greater collaboration and communication with the whole membership."

Robinson has been chair of Wine GB since its inception, and before then chairman of English Wine Producers. He played a pivotal part in founding Wines of Great Britain in 2017. 

Both Robinson and Gladwin have been appointed honorary vice president of Wine GB, in recognition of the contribution they have made to the organisation.

 

 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

C & D Wines: National Account Manager

...

Salcombe Distilling Co: Marketing & Sales Support Executive

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95