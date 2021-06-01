Wine GB announces new chairman

By Michelle Perrett

Sam Linter, MD and head winemaker at Bolney Wine Estate, is to become Wine GB chairman replacing Simon Robinson.

Robinson, who is owner and chairman of Hampshire-based Hattingley Valley Wines, has announced that he is to step down at the beginning of August, after four years at the helm.

This follows recent news that Wine GB deputy chairman Peter Gladwin has retired from the board. Nick Wenman from Albury Vineyard, who joined the board last year, has stepped up as deputy chairman.

Wine GB recently said that the board has been considering succession planning for some time and one of the principal aims was to ensure that the board’s diversity and inclusiveness agenda moves forward.

Robinson said the move was not only to try and ensure that there was a balanced producer representation but also that there was good skills available to the board, and that the board was diverse and inclusive.

“While these changes cannot happen overnight, I always believe it right to lead from the front," he said. "Hopefully I've left Wine GB in a much stronger state and that we've created a resilient, united and effective organisation to represent producer interests."

Linter, who has served on the Wine GB Board for two years, added: “During my tenure as chair of Wine GB I want to ensure we bring greater diversity within the board and association as a whole, so that we get the best possible people with the widest range of skills, as well as seeking greater collaboration and communication with the whole membership."

Robinson has been chair of Wine GB since its inception, and before then chairman of English Wine Producers. He played a pivotal part in founding Wines of Great Britain in 2017.

Both Robinson and Gladwin have been appointed honorary vice president of Wine GB, in recognition of the contribution they have made to the organisation.