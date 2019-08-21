Sam Linter takes on director role at Wine GB

By Lisa Riley

Wine GB has announced that Bolney Wine Estate’s Sam Linter has been appointed as director of the company.

Taking on her new position with immediate effect Linter, who has headed up Wine GB’s export committee for the past two years, will represent one of the three directors appointed to represent the larger growers and producers.

The other two directors are Chapel Down group chief executive officer Frazer Thompson and Ridgeview chief executive officer Tamara Roberts.

Wine GB was delighted to welcome Linter to the board, said chairman Simon Robinson.

“Sam’s commitment to Wine GB and its success is clear and unequivocal: in the last two years she has led the industry’s export committee and, in that position, has driven that agenda forwards with considerable pace and success,” he said.

Linter, who is managing director of Bolney Wine Estate, has been been involved in the industry for over 20 years, during which time she has driven the producer to become one of the country’s leading wine estates.











