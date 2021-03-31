Gladwin to retire as Wine GB deputy chair

By Michelle Perrett

Wine GB deputy chairman Peter Gladwin is to retire from the board at the next Annual General Meeting, currently planned for 27 May 2021.

The process to identify a replacement for Gladwin as a director would begin immediately, said Wine GB.

His position as deputy chairman meanwhile will be taken by Nick Wenman, owner of Albury Vineyard, who has been on the board for some time and who contributed to the development of Wine GB’s marketing function last year.

Wine GB said that the board has been considering succession planning for some time and one of the principal aims was to ensure that the board’s diversity and inclusiveness agenda moves forward.

Simon Robinson, chairman of Wine GB, said: “Wine GB was formed in 2017 and has now firmly established itself as an effective voice for the UK wine production industry and a valuable resource for our members, so it is time to consider the next steps.

“We moved decisively forward with the appointment of Simon Thorpe as our chief executive last year. But good boards also plan their own succession in good time and we have been thinking about these matters for some time now. In the modern world, it is also important to ensure that the board is diverse and effective and this is likely to be the first part of a number of board changes which will be announced over the coming months.”

Robinson paid tribute to Gladwin who he described as a “tower of strength.”

“He has been particularly responsible for our finances, the planning and execution of our annual awards and the appointment of, and relationship with, our sponsors and partners. He will be greatly missed and deserves our thanks,” he added.

In March, Wine GB held its wine tourism conference, the first event from the trade body to focus solely on this part of the UK wine industry.

Wine GB first revealed it was turning the spotlight on wine tourism earlier this month as it released its 2021 calendar of activities.