Museum Wines moves to Salisbury

By Jaq Bayles

Museum Wines has announced that, after over a decade of operating from a converted barn in Tarrant Hinton, Dorset, it is relocating to Salisbury, Wiltshire, in September.

The new offices and warehouse store will be next door to Pritchett’s Butcher at Paxton Business Centre where the two independents plan to become a one-stop destination for sourcing quality wine and produce.

Founded in 2004, Museum Wines has grown to become a leading specialist importer and distributor, acting as the exclusive UK agent for more than 30 wineries across South Africa, France and Spain.

Read more: Hove wine shop wins 31 Days of German Wine

Its focus on South Africa has been recognised with multiple awards, including Harpers Top 50 Drinks Wholesalers.

Museum Wines MD Daniel Grigg (pictured) told the Salisbury Journal: "We were founded in 2004 and have spent the last 20 years operating from premises in Dorset but decided to relocate to my home town of Salisbury in order to further grow the business.

“As a specialist importer and distributor we work directly with more than 30 wineries offering both trade and retail customers quality wines at competitive prices, with only one link in the chain between them and the vineyard where the grapes were grown.”

The merchant recently moved its bonded storage to LCB and will welcome the public to its warehouse store in Salisbury, offering wines from £8 a bottle with multi-buy savings, free parking, and a carry-to-car service.









