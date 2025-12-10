Alliance sees fine wine sales surge after H2Vin acquisition

By Hamish Graham

Ayrshire-headquartered wine importer Alliance Wine has revealed its fine wine sales have shown significant growth since its acquisition of H2Vin – a 30% boost year on year.

Sales increases were seen across all channels for the Harpers Drinks Wholesalers 2025 winner, with the largest rise seen in the on-trade (40%), though sales to independent retail demonstrated good growth too, up 15%.

Over the course of this year, the business’s fine wine customer base expanded 18%. Its weekly fine wine offers saw sales increase by an impressive 75% too.

Reflecting on a positive year, Ned Llewellyn, Alliance Wine’s off-trade sales director, is upbeat about the category’s prospects: “This welcome growth underscores the resilient strength of the fine wine category and the trust our customers place in us to deliver these exceptional wines.

“It’s clear that discerning drinkers are prioritising quality and heritage more than ever, and the fine wine sector is retaining its allure and competitiveness.”

Matt Wilkins MS, director of prestige sales at the importer, detailed where success had been found at the top end of Alliance's wine sales: “The biggest successes we have seen are from classic fine wine regions such as Burgundy, Rhone and Loire, alongside other strong performances from South Africa, Australia, Spain, and Italy. Launching our first formal Burgundy En Primeur campaign this year was a highlight and a turning point for us.”

Producers the distributor can name on its fine wine roster include the likes of Clos Rougeard, Domaine Didier Dagueneau and Chris Ringland.

Looking to the future Llewellyn, added: “We are currently finalising our upcoming Burgundy campaign for January, adding a Rhône En Primeur campaign, gearing up for an incredible Brunello vintage release from San Polino, and arranging a schedule of tastings ahead of Paul Hobbs’ market visit in the spring.”

Alliance Wine are set to host their Wine Burgundy & Rhône En Primeur Tasting on 14 January at The Haymarket Hotel, London.

Photo credit – Alliance Wine