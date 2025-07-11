Goedhuis Waddesdon promotes Hugo McMullen to international sales director

By Jaq Bayles

Fine wine merchant Goedhuis Waddesdon has promoted Hugo McMullen (pictured, centre) to the role of international sales director as part of its commitment to expanding its global footprint.

In his new role he will lead the company's sales operations across international markets, driving growth and strengthening Goedhuis Waddesdon’s presence globally.

McMullen has been part of the Goedhuis Waddesdon team for more than a decade, developing extensive fine wine experience through work with private individuals and family offices.

He said: “My long-term strategic vision focuses on expanding our presence by collaborating with carefully selected international partners, especially in the Middle East, further solidifying our industry position. I am honoured to be a part of this journey and look forward to contributing to the continued success and innovation of Goedhuis Waddesdon in my new role.”

Chris Campbell, CEO of Goedhuis Waddesdon, commented, “In 2022 Hugo created a long-term strategic plan for developing our presence with selected partners throughout the Middle East, providing guidance to UHNW clients across the region.

“This has led to material growth in this area, principally for wines from leading Bordeaux, Burgundy and Napa estates. In recognition of this upward trajectory, the long-term partnerships he has established and the potential for continued growth, I am delighted to welcome Hugo to the Goedhuis Waddesdon Executive Board as International Sales Director.”

McMullen’s promotion comes as Goedhuis Waddesdon is looking to expand further into new markets.









