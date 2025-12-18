Alliance to host combined Burgundy and Rhône en primeur tasting

By Hamish Graham

Wine importer Alliance Wine are set to host a combined en primeur tasting of Burgundy and Rhône fine wines this January.

The move comes as the wholesaler seeks to highlight the Rhône region’s “position as a serious, premium player in this sphere and emphasising the appeal to collectors”, aiming to showcase that its wines are worthy of standing alongside top Burgundian bottles.

Together with the 2024 vintage, Burgundy wines from past years will be showcased alongside the latest releases at the tasting. The goal is to allow attendees to develop a deeper understanding of how a given estate’s wines evolve with age as well as differ in style from growing year to growing year.

Why the winner of Harpers Top 50 Drinkers Wholesalers 2025 has decided to take this en primeur approach was elucidated by Ned Llewellyn, off-trade sales director at Alliance: “By introducing a dynamic format that blends future bottlings with more established vintages and expanding the breadth of the tasting to include Rhône alongside Burgundy, we are looking to elevate the event to a different level.

“By reimagining this key moment in the trade’s calendar, we aim to give our customers a clear view of the future – how each wine can develop over time. This approach enhances not only understanding but also redefines relationships between customer and producer.”

As reported by Harpers, Alliance Wine has seen substantial growth in its wine sales since its acquisition of Old World specialist H2Vin last year.

Llewellyn, expanded: “In the past 12 months we have seen 30% growth in fine wine sales, and our fine wine audience has also grown by 18%. With a wider and developing customer base, we’re keen to expand the awareness and understanding of our fine wine capabilities.”

The tasting takes place on 14 January 2026 at Haymarket Hotel, London.

Photo – An en primeur Domaine de Courcel bottle line up from Alliance Wine’s fine wine team recent trip to Burgundy











