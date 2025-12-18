Wine GB announces ‘vintage of outstanding quality’

By Oliver Catchpole

UK wine trade association Wine GB has rounded off the year by announcing that the 2025 harvest was a “vintage of outstanding quality”, according to its voluntary annual survey of the sector.

The organisation’s Harvest Yield Survey 2025 received 122 responses, representing 2063ha of which 1700ha is in active production.

According to Wine GB, this year looks to be one of the highest quality vintages seen by UK growers, with a long, dry and warm growing season that allowed the fruit to ripen fully – particularly exciting for still wine growers.

Early indications suggest that yields are in line with the 10-year national average. This vintage is expected to be the second largest in terms of volume, estimated to be between 15-16 million bottles.

An important feature of 2025 was the early grape harvest, brought on by the hottest summer on record for the UK. Some producers began picking in late August, and most had started by mid-September, three weeks earlier than 2024, which Wine GB described as “a race against weather and disease”.

This year, most harvesting was finished by the first week of October.

Commenting on the 2025 vintage, Nicola Bates, CEO of Wine GB, said: “The sector has been secretly excited at the potential of this harvest. Our initial findings suggest that the anticipation is totally justified. It brings joy at the end of such a busy year in which the sector’s resilience has been tested as a result of economic and political circumstances.

“We should take great optimism from the quality and scale of the harvest as the sector continues to prove itself and to take market share. There is real interest in English and Welsh wines and on the back of such a high-quality vintage, and from the hard work put in by our outstanding winemakers, we are all hopeful of exciting times ahead.”

Both English and Welsh wines continued to win a growing number of awards over the past year, which the organisation said reflects the steady increase in quality in the sector.

It said that 2025 was a year of uninterrupted momentum for British wines, pointing to the fact that export volumes of UK wines are up 35% and overall growth in the sector has risen from 4% to 9% in five years.

Reflecting on the harvest, report author Stephen Skelton MW, added: “Potentially this is the best year ever for still wine especially from Chardonnay and Pinot Noir from the right sites and we can expect some truly world-class wines from the top producers.

“Sparkling wines will also be good and probably come to market sooner than wines from cooler years, which is no bad thing. We can also expect to see much better wines from the more marginal regions which is good.”

Full data from the survey will be released by the Food Standards Agency’s Wine Standards in March 2026.

