Wines Unearthed announces 46-strong producer event for Wine Paris

By Hamish Graham
Published:  24 January, 2025

Wines Unearthed has announced its second showing at Wine Paris, where it will be presenting wines from 16 countries. The organisation seeks to support small and medium-sized producers without representation in various markets and give them greater exposure at events such as this Paris-based trade show.

The event will allow buyers to find wines which are yet to be introduced to a given market. The producers are drawn from the world over, including familiar wine-growing regions such as Australia, France and South Africa, as well as lesser-known appellations including Georgia, Slovenia and even Ireland.

Over half the producers have organic, biodynamic or a fully sustainability accreditation and range in size from those producing 40,000 bottles per year to half a million.

Other highlights of feature include an exhibit from South Africa’s Tokara Winery which has before been in the Top 100 of the World’s Best Vineyard, and another from the 11th generation of the last fully independent cognac house, Cognac Pierre de Segonzac.

Wines Unearthed will be exhibiting at Stand C321 in International Hall 4 at Wine Paris and to read more about who is exhibiting at the event visit here.

Harpers Wine & Spirit is a media partner with Wine Paris organiser, Vinxposium’s Vin d’Or business awards.



Keywords:

