African distilling: Energising the UK drinks scene

By Hamish Graham

African distilling is by no means a new phenomenon, but spirits from the continent are continuing to gain traction in the UK market. At the Signature Serve theatre at this year’s London Wine Fair, a panel hosted by Carly Foxwell of Fox in the Well consultancy, alongside three founders of African spirits brands, demonstrated the heady potential of spirits from the continent. Damola Timeyin of Spearhead Spirits, Eileen Twum of Asoro and Rohan Shah of Imizi rum highlighted the exciting proposition of their brands for the British market.