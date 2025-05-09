Second charity dinner top support Africa College Foundation

South African restaurant Vivat Bacchus is to host a second charity dinner in support of the Africa College Foundation. The event will take place on Wednesday, 12 June, at Vivat Bacchus Farringdon, and will feature a South African Braai Feast, a curated wine tasting, a charity auction, and guest speeches from celebrity speakers including British actress Olivia Williams (Dune, The Crown), and Nicole Ansari-Cox, actress (Succession), director, writer and producer.

The event aims to build on the success of an initial dinner in January, which raised £15,000 to directly support students in South African townships through the Africa College Foundation’s transformative Education Town initiative.

Organisers say the dinner comes “at a moment of national and global significance” as in November South Africa will make history as the first African nation to host the G20, B20 and V20 Summits, representing over 75% of global trade, investment, and earnings.

They add: “The Africa College Foundation’s Education Town project stands as a powerful example of the kind of demand-driven, future-facing investment these global forums seek to inspire – centred on practical solutions that uplift lives and economies alike.

“The dinner also takes place just ahead of Youth Day (16th June) in South Africa – a national holiday honouring the brave students of the 1976 Soweto Uprising who stood against the apartheid regime in their fight for access to education. This event pays tribute to their legacy and furthers Mandela’s vision of a just, educated, and inclusive society.”

The Africa College Foundation (MII UK) supports marginalised youth in South Africa –refugees, orphans, and those facing extreme disadvantage – by funding access to education, meals, counselling, and career support through Johannesburg’s Maharishi Invincibility Institute (MII).

This dinner also forms part of Vivat Bacchus’s ongoing fundraising campaign, including the £1-per-bill initiative, which aims to raise £25,000 by the end of 2025 – enough to support ten students through a full year at Education Town.









