Vivat Bacchus join forces with Africa College Foundation to ‘empower South African youth’

By James Lawrence
Published:  06 January, 2025

London-based South African restaurant Vivat Bacchus has unveiled a new partnership with the charity Africa College Foundation, forging a pact to “support education for disadvantaged youth in South Africa”.

As part of the collaboration, Vivat Bacchus has agreed to sponsor at least ten students through the African College Foundation’s Education Town project in Johannesburg, raising £25,000 by the end of this year.

To kick things off, the restaurant is hosting a charity dinner and auction on World Education Day on 24 January, at Vivat Bacchus Farringdon.

According to the organisers: “The charity dinner will feature a three-course South African Braai Feast (with vegetarian and vegan options), an SA wine tasting, a charity auction, and a keynote speech by inspirational speakers, including Ed Jordan, a dynamic keynote speaker and seasoned leadership coach, and Dr Taddy Blecher, founder of the Africa College Foundation and the visionary behind Education Town serving 42% of the planet’s youth by 2030.”

Meanwhile, Vivat Bacchus will also be adding a £1 donation to every bill in its restaurants.

Founded in 2022, the Africa College Foundation is a charitable organisation that “promotes education and learning”, working in collaboration with the Maharishi Invincibility Institute (MII) in South Africa.

It defines its mission statement as “providing transformative education to youth from the most marginalised communities – refugees, orphans, survivors of violence and those facing intergenerational socioeconomic challenges following the end of Apartheid".

James Dawson, CEO at Vivat Bacchus, commented: “We’re thrilled to formalise this partnership with the Africa College Foundation. South Africa is at the heart of who we are, and this collaboration allows us to give back in a meaningful way. The £1-per-bill initiative is just the beginning of what we hope will be a long-term commitment to empowering young South Africans.

“Trade partners, sponsors, and industry professionals are encouraged to attend the charity dinner and support this inspiring initiative. Together, the hospitality industry can be a force for positive change, helping to provide education and opportunity to those who need it most.”




