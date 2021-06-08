Banks brothers launch premium canned wine brand

By Lisa Riley

The trio behind Michelin-starred restaurants The Black Swan and Roots, brothers Tommy and James Banks and business partner Matt Lockwood, have launched their own range of premium canned wines.

Available from next month, the eponymous Bank Brothers brand will launch with a Syrah Mourvèdre and a Chardonnay, both made with grapes sourced from small growers in South Africa.

The two wines will be available from early July in 250ml cans, with more limited editions to follow later this year. They will be priced at £21 for three, £40 for six or £78 for 12 with a minimum order of three.

The move into the burgeoning canned wine sector follows the trio having spent much of the last decade and a half absorbed in hospitality, often "frustrated with the “unapproachability" of the world of wine.

“I often feel like one or two decent glasses of wine but don’t want to open a special bottle,” said James Banks, who spearheads the drinks offering at both restaurants.

“These cans will be perfect for those occasions at home or when heading out to the beach or for a picnic. The wine world can seem stuffy and that's not our vibe. We’re here to prove that amazing quality wine can be drunk anywhere, by anyone.”

Tommy Banks added: “For us, it’s all about putting flavour first. We will only put the best in our cans, sourcing amazing wine from like-minded people.”

The brothers said they had chosen South Africa for their initial release of cans as “not only do they produce award-winning wines”, but also to support an industry that has been hit hard due to alcohol bans associated with the pandemic.

Banks Brothers marks the latest in a slew of canned wine brand launches in recent times, including Hun Wines which is backed by Waitrose CEO James Baile.



