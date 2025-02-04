Subscriber login Close [x]
Vergelegen bolsters brand refresh with new distribution

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  04 February, 2025

Coinciding with a major rebranding programme, Vergelegen wine estate is pursuing a double-pronged approach for its UK distribution which will now be fulfilled by two separate partners.

Effective from 3 March, the newly refreshed wine labels from the South African brand’s Vergelegen’s Heritage, Reserve and Estate ranges will join the Seckford Agencies as its off-trade distributor in the UK.

From the same date, family-managed wine agency, Ellis Wines, will take on distribution of Vergelegen’s new wine labels in the UK on-trade.

The brand was previously represented in the UK by Fells.

Winemaker Luke O’Cuinneagain (pictured) commented: “As we introduce our beautiful new wine labels to the UK, it’s timely to be partnering with Seckford and Ellis to help us to share our first design revision in two decades with wine drinkers in this market. We are delighted to embrace these new labels at the start of what we plan to be an exciting year for Vergelegen.”

Vergelegen’s global brand refresh is the result of a three-year project involving ‘reflection and collaboration’, the brand said.

The Heritage Range plays the ‘storyteller’ role, highlighting Vergelegen’s history. Each wine – including Florence Rosé, Wild Winds Sauvignon Blanc and Mill Race Red Blend (the latter returning after a 10-year hiatus) – refers to a moment or key date in the estate’s timeline.

The Reserve Range meanwhile features terroir-inspired drawings from artist Linda Smal, illustrating the surrounding Helderberg mountain amphitheatre.

Lastly, the Estate White and Red wines are named in tribute to Vergelegen’s commitment to quality. The new labels take inspiration from the historical homestead and gardens surrounding the estate.

The Heritage and Reserve Range labels are printed on 100% recycled paper and packaged in 100% recyclable materials, while retaining the brand’s signature octagon label shape.

Vergelegen’s icon wine, V, has undergone a packaging refresh that will be available from April 2025.








