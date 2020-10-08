Seckford expands SA range with Waterford Estate

By Lisa Riley

Seckford Agencies has expanded its South African portfolio with Stellenbosch producer Waterford Estate.

Situated in the Blaauwklippen Valley, Waterford Estate prides itself on its long established sustainability programme and uses only half of its 120ha of land for the planting of vines in order to preserve and protect the natural fauna and flora on the property.

The winery is owned by the Ord Family and was developed under the eye of Kevin Arnold, cellar master and managing partner since 1998.

“I have known Kevin Arnold for over 20 years and long admired the Waterford Estate wines. We are delighted to have the opportunity to work with the Waterford Estate team and their exemplary range of wines which bring new strengths and styles to our broad range from South Africa”, said Pippa Woods, founder and MD of Seckford Agencies.

The Waterford wines now represented by Seckford comprise Elgin Sauvignon Blanc 2019, single vineyard Chardonnay 2017, Old Vine Project Chenin 2018, Kevin Arnold Shiraz 2016, single vineyard Grenache Noir 2017, Cabernet Sauvignon 2016, The Jem 2014, Pecan Stream Sauvignon Blanc 2019 and Pecan Stream Pebble Hill Red Blend 2017.

Previously represented in the UK by beleaguered Field, Morris & Verdin (FMV), Waterford Estate said: “We would like to thank FMV for all its excellent work over the last 19 years and are now very pleased to have joined Seckford Agencies. We look forward to working positively with the Seckford team.”

Seckford Agencies, which was founded in 1999, works with almost 50 producers from across the New World, with Australia, New Zealand and South Africa particular strengths.









