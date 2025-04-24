Top 50 Sommeliers open for nominations

By Andrew Catchpole

Harpers Top 50 Sommeliers listing is now open for nominations from the trade.

This popular annual feature looks to single out and celebrate the best in the somm world, highlighting the professionalism and quality to be found in the incredible pool of talent fronting up the wine and drinks offer in restaurants and hotels across the UK.

The deadline for nominations is 15 May, following which a long list will be compiled for consideration by our judging panel in June, with the results unveiled this summer.

Nominating is straightforward; you can nominate up to three somms, adding comments as to why you believe they are worthy of consideration for inclusion on the Top 50 Sommeliers list.

We are also delighted to welcome back our sponsors, Laurent Perrier Grand Siécle and Wines of Roussillon, both of which will be helping us celebrate the Top 50 Sommelier listing this year.

To nominate your choices for Top 50 Sommeliers, click here.







