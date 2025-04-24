Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Top 50 Sommeliers open for nominations

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  24 April, 2025

Harpers Top 50 Sommeliers listing is now open for nominations from the trade. 

This popular annual feature looks to single out and celebrate the best in the somm world, highlighting the professionalism and quality to be found in the incredible pool of talent fronting up the wine and drinks offer in restaurants and hotels across the UK.

The deadline for nominations is 15 May, following which a long list will be compiled for consideration by our judging panel in June, with the results unveiled this summer.

Nominating is straightforward; you can nominate up to three somms, adding comments as to why you believe they are worthy of consideration for inclusion on the Top 50 Sommeliers list.

We are also delighted to welcome back our sponsors, Laurent Perrier Grand Siécle and Wines of Roussillon, both of which will be helping us celebrate the Top 50 Sommelier listing this year.

To nominate your choices for Top 50 Sommeliers, click here.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Symington announces Quinta Vintage Port...

2024 sees Domaine Bousquet cut carbon fo...

New online retailer Kiwi Cru aims to cha...

Majestic completes acquisition of Enotri...

Taylor’s releases Sentinels Vintage Port...

North South Wines appoints new hires ami...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Reh Kendermann: Sales Manager UK

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95