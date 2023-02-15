Bar 1790

By Harpers Editorial

19-23 St Swithins Lane, London EC4N 8AD

sandemanquarter.com/bar-1790

Famed Port house Sandeman is returning to the City of London, with the opening of a new wine bar in St Swithins Lane which promises to offer London’s widest range of Portuguese vintages.

The site – which features the original cellars Sandeman used in the 1800s to age and store its wines – also boasts an underground passage from the Thames, where barrels were rolled off the ships. The cellars can now be used for private dining and tastings.

The menu comes courtesy of head chef Toby Lever, formerly head chef at Lutyens; while the extensive Por-tuguese wine list has been compiled by head sommelier Max Cohn with chair and founder of Liberty Wines David Gleave MW. Bar 1790 also offers a range of Port-based cocktails, many of them created by George Sandeman, who lives in Oporto.