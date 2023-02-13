Subscriber login Close [x]
    Jacuzzi

    By Harpers Editorial
    Published:  13 February, 2023

    94 Kensington High St, London W8 4SJ

    bigmammagroup.com/en/trattorias/jacuzzi

    Big Mamma Group is back with its fourth outpost in London – a luxurious ‘pleasure palace’ set in the heart of Kensington. At its core is an Italian-style bistro with traditional recipes running the gamut of Italy’s gastronomy. The venue leans heavily into maximalist décor, with extravagance set over three floors.

    The theme carries through to the drinks list, too. Sparkling wines feature heavily, including the effervescent Sgroppino, with homemade bergamot sorbet and Italicus, topped with Champagne. Italian wines round out the list, from organic Franciacorta to Bolgheri and offerings from the Barbaresco DOCG.



