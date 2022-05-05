Top 25 Sommeliers to celebrate best in the business

By Andrew Catchpole

Harpers is delighted to announce the launch of its Top 25 Sommeliers, designed to recognise and celebrate the leading lights in the on-trade drinks world.

The idea is a simple one – elevation to our Top 25 Sommeliers listing will single out those that are at the very top of their profession.

The core judging pillars underpinning this new spotlight on the key role that sommeliers play in the wider drinks’ world will centre on commitment, leadership, communication, education and innovation.

We are now inviting nominations from the trade (see link below), with the strongest candidates then put forward for our ‘long list’ round of judging in June, with the final 25 Top Sommeliers to be revealed both online and in Harpers for our July issue.

Harpers is also delighted to be running Top 25 Sommeliers in partnership with leading UK agent Fells and the Conseil Interprofessionnel des Vins du Roussillon (CIVR).

Steve Moody, MD of Fells, which supplies the prestige restaurant and hotel sectors from its impeccable portfolio of iconic producers, said he believed that supporting the initiative was a great fit for the company.

“Fells are widely regarded as one of the UK’s leading fine wine distributors and are proud to represent some of the world’s greatest family-owned fine wine producers,” said Moody.

“Supporting the Harpers Top 25 Sommeliers underpins our commitment to the hospitality sector – a sector for which we have a high regard and will continue to support.”

Eric Aracil, co-director in charge of exports at the CIVR, also highlighted the importance of the role sommeliers play in keeping the collective wine offer diverse and engaging in the UK hospitality world.

“Sommeliers are the driving force behind the adoption of so many wines that otherwise would never have been discovered by consumers. Their passion for wine is often contagious and the very best have the rare ability to surprise, enthuse, and share their encyclopaedic knowledge without intimidating their audience,” said Aracil.

“It is important to us to recognise the accomplishments of the sommelier industry and celebrate the great talent within it. Without sommeliers, many exciting stories about our region and our producers would never be told.”

To help us support and celebrate the amazing talent out there, we invite you to go ahead and nominate up to three of the best somms in the UK by filling in a few simple details on the following form:

Nominate up to three choices for Harpers Top 25 Sommeliers here.







