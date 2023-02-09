Viajante 87

By Harpers Editorial

Basement 87, Notting Hill Gate, London W11 3JZ

viajantebar.com

The team behind Notting Hill’s Los Mochis restaurant has launched Viajante 87, another Mexican/Japanese crossover described as “an intimate space” serving up “creative Pan-Pacific bar snacks”. As a sister to Los Mochis, Viajante 87 will take the Baja-Nihon cuisine concept forward with its own subterranean mixology lab and bar, with a zero-waste drinks philosophy promising to deliver cutting-edge cocktails. Panos Kanatsoulis, formerly of The Clumsies in Athens and Zuma in Dubai, adds pedigree behind the bar. The team is vowing to lead with sustainability and zero-waste wherever possible, with upcycled waste and offcuts set to take centre stage within the drinks programme.









