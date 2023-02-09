Subscriber login Close [x]
    Viajante 87

    By Harpers Editorial
    Published:  09 February, 2023

    Basement 87, Notting Hill Gate, London W11 3JZ

    viajantebar.com

    The team behind Notting Hill’s Los Mochis restaurant has launched Viajante 87, another Mexican/Japanese crossover described as “an intimate space” serving up “creative Pan-Pacific bar snacks”. As a sister to Los Mochis, Viajante 87 will take the Baja-Nihon cuisine concept forward with its own subterranean mixology lab and bar, with a zero-waste drinks philosophy promising to deliver cutting-edge cocktails. Panos Kanatsoulis, formerly of The Clumsies in Athens and Zuma in Dubai, adds pedigree behind the bar. The team is vowing to lead with sustainability and zero-waste wherever possible, with upcycled waste and offcuts set to take centre stage within the drinks programme.





    Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
    Wine Stars Awards

    Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

