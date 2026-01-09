50 Best Indies 2026: Watch the Top 10 reveal

By Andrew Catchpole

This week we’ve been releasing our 50 Best Indies 2026 results day by day, celebrating the leading UK wine and spirits merchants as we’ve revealed those placed from 50-11.

Today comes the final reveal, from 10-1, with the Top 10 countdown filmed at a special lunch for our chart-topping merchants at Carousel in London’s Fitzrovia, allowing you to meet the merchants as their positions are announced.

You can click here to watch the Top 10 results, or go directly to Harpers YouTube channel which hosts videos of all tranches of the 50 Best as they were delivered.

The 50 Best Indies listing is one of our favourite features of the year – not least because of the vibrancy, diversity and professionalism found in the sector, driven by the people running and working in these dynamic businesses, along with the far-reaching drinks ranges that they deliver.

Whether traditional or modern, solely bricks-and-mortar retail or hybrid operations, small or multiple-sited, all businesses are considered equally by our judges on their individual merit, making a placement in the 50 Best something to be coveted and celebrated.

Congratulations from Team Harpers, and our sponsors, Champagne Laurent-Perrier and Walker & Wodehouse, to all who have made it into our 50 Best Indies 2026 this year, with a special cheer for out Top 10.

