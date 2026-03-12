Oxford Wine Company splits operations

By Oliver Catchpole

Independent merchant The Oxford Wine Company has announced that it is splitting the retail and wholesale sides of its business into separate companies.

The two outfits, which will operate from premises next door to each other, will both remain under the ownership of the Sandbach Family.

The Oxford Wine Company will continue with its four retail shops, the Oxford Wine School and the Oxford University and corporate business. It will also continue to supply its four wine bars.

All other trade supply will be handled by the newly created Oxford Wine Wholesale, for which a new MD is being appointed.

Commenting on the split, Ted Sandbach, owner of both businesses, said: “The two sides of the company had been drifting apart for a number of years with different priorities and personnel.

“We believe that splitting them will allow each company to perform to its fullest potential.

“Oxford Wine Wholesale will have a larger portfolio of wines selected specifically for the on-trade, whilst The Oxford Wine Company can concentrate on sourcing a wide range of interesting and unusual products to satisfy our curious and knowledgeable retail customer base.”

The wholesale team (including trade sales executives, drivers and some operations and admin staff) will move over to Oxford Wine Wholesale.

Meanwhile, The Oxford Wine Company has recruited new staff, making its customer-facing team 15-strong. It has additionally hired a new team member to focus on its growing events programme.

The independent said that this split will allow “both The Oxford Wine Company and Oxford Wine Wholesale to continue to prove the best possible quality and service to our respective customers”.

The Oxford Wine Company was founded in 1992 by Sandbach (after a stint as The Oxford Hamper Company and The Oxford Wine and Hamper Company).

It is now an award-winning independent merchant, earning a top 10 spot in Harpers’ Top 50 Indies for several years in a row.