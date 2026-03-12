Subscriber login Close [x]
Four fairs combine for inaugural WineMainz event

By Hamish Graham
Published:  12 March, 2026

Germany is set to gain a fresh event for its domestic wine industry, with four existing wine fairs coinciding for the first ever WineMainz event this April.

The celebration of German wines will span three days from 25 to 27 April in the Rhine-straddling city.

The four fairs happening during the occasion include the 52nd edition of VPD.Weinbörse (26 to 27 April), VINVIN – Trade Fair for Wines of Origin (25 April), the Biodynamic Wine Fair (25 April), and the Sparkling Wine Fair, Verband Traditioneller Sektmacher (25 April).

Almost all of the 199 VDP wineries will be in attendance at VPD.Weinbörse, with this year’s vintage being the first to include the new VDP.Erstes Gewäch classification (the second highest tier of the VDP classification).

VINVIN will see 100 producers from across regions including Pfalz and Rheinhessen present Germany’s regional and stylistic diversity. The Biodynamic Wine Fair gathers close to 60 wineries with biodynamic certifications (Demeter, respekt BIODYN and BIODYVIN), while the Sparkling Wine Fair aims to showcase 40-plus producers of well-loved German sekt.

Wines of Germany believe that “the collaborative format underlines the maturity and confidence of German wine today, and its multi‑faceted offer that has ever increasing relevance across premium on‑ and off‑trade channels”.

To find out more WineMainz you can click here.




