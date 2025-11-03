‘Turbo autumn’ sees top German producers negotiate early ripening

By Hamish Graham

The German wine association Verband Deutscher Prädikatsweingüter (VDP) – which represents around 200 of the nation’s top producers – has announced the completion of this year’s harvest.

The 2025 grape gathering was characterised by early ripening, uneven rainfall and narrow harvest windows. An early harvest was driven by a warm summer that pushed development forward. In some cases, harvest began as early as August, with the association characterising it as a “turbo autumn”.

Harvest volumes were comparatively low this year, though VDP reports grape musts with “high density and clean fruit character”. White wines are detailed as demonstrating freshness, while Burgundian and red wines are the touted beneficiaries of mature tannins and good body.

Commenting on the wines produced from the 2025 harvest was VDP president, Steffen Christmann: “I can hardly recall another year that has given us such excellent grapes.

“Little, but wonderful. The year began quite dry, which likely led to a low fruit set. Then timely rain arrived and, together with drying weather, the grapes were able to ripen perfectly. Harvested fully ripe and with the finest fruit acidity, the musts are fermenting into full, intense young wines. We are curious and expect much.”

Franz Wehrnheim from Pfalz VDP estate Dr.Wehrheim, charted a unique harvest: “The autumn of 2025 was a true sprint – intense, concentrated and very early: as early as late August the first grapes were ripe and healthy, and the harvest for base sparkling wines began in the best late-summer weather.”

He added: “Instead of stretching over many weeks, the harvest this time lasted only about three weeks; low yields were outweighed by quality that exceeded all expectations: impeccably healthy, aromatic and highly concentrated berries with a natural balance.”

The region did manage to avoid the damaging late frost seen during last year.

To read the full harvest report from VDP, click here.









