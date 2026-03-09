Alliance Wine / H2VIN: Area Sales Manager Scotland

Awarded Harpers’ No 1 Drinks Wholesaler for 2025

Established in Scotland in 1984 and fully independent to this day, Alliance Wine is a forward-thinking specialist wine importer and top-rated supplier across a number of sales channels in the UK. We have built a diverse and loyal customer base throughout the UK On-Trade, and are especially proud of our stellar reputation as a trusted wine partner to many of the best independent restaurants, hotels, and bars in our Scottish home.

We are relationship-oriented and solution-focused in all that we do, delivering exceptional wine, service, and creative support with dedication and care that sets us apart.

The role:

We are seeking an experienced wine salesperson to join our small, friendly Scottish sales team. The sector is continually evolving – and so are we! You’d be joining a company that is making significant (and critically admired) progress with its own hands-on wine projects, who partners closely with a portfolio of innovative artisan producers, and who is a founding member of the Sustainable Wine Roundtable.

We strive to be truly different, and to make a positive difference everywhere we work. Our future is full of ambitious goals and exciting projects, and this is the perfect time for someone considering the next step in their wine career to come on board. Would you like to be involved? If so, we’d love to hear from you.

About you:

Experience of working in an On Trade wine sales role for at least 2 years.

Direct experience of the On Trade in Scotland’s central belt as well as the remote regions.

A strong network of key contacts throughout Scottish hospitality and independent retail.

A proven track record of converting new business and growing accounts.

Excellent wine knowledge (WSET Level 3 or equivalent).

Drive, determination, and self-sufficiency. A person who can work independently, thinks strategically as well as creatively, and thrives on the buzz of winning.

But also… a team player who is considerate of others, invested in making positive contributions to company culture, and able to work supportively with other departments towards our shared goals.

A passion for wine, food and dining out.

Strong organisational and interpersonal skills.

A full UK Driving License.

If you feel strongly that this is the role for you, but don’t quite meet these criteria, please get in touch anyhow and tell us more about yourself. We are always keen to explore the potential to work with people who have a serious ambition to join our team.

How to apply

To apply for this role, please send your CV and covering letter to our Head of Scottish On Trade: Freya.Reinsch@alliancewine.com.

Closing date is 27th March.