Hallgarten & Novum : Supplier / Brand Manager

Position
Department: Marketing
Job Title: Supplier/Brand Manager
Location: Luton (Dallow Road, Luton, LU1 1UR)
Position: Permanent contract
Company Background
Hallgarten has 85 years of experience in the UK wine trade. We market and sell over 1,000 wines from some of the greatest wine producers in the world through our 46-strong sales team to all sectors of the UK trade - restaurants, hotels, independent wine merchants and supermarkets. In addition, we also have a portfolio of brands which we design ourselves and which we sell both in the UK and abroad.
The Opportunity
We are looking for a highly motivated and organised individual who shares a passion for wine and enjoys working in a team environment. The successful candidate will have a proven track record in either brand marketing or supplier management, accustomed to managing and developing stakeholder interests alongside that of the company.
This is a fast paced but exciting role which will involve managing a number of Hallgarten’s leading wine suppliers. Main responsibilities include:
Skill Requirements
If you think you have the right attributes and would be interested in joining our team then please send your CV and covering letter, along with details of your current remuneration package to kim.burke@hnwines.co.uk