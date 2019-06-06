Hallgarten & Novum : Supplier / Brand Manager

Position

Department: Marketing

Job Title: Supplier/Brand Manager

Location: Luton (Dallow Road, Luton, LU1 1UR)

Position: Permanent contract

Company Background

Hallgarten has 85 years of experience in the UK wine trade. We market and sell over 1,000 wines from some of the greatest wine producers in the world through our 46-strong sales team to all sectors of the UK trade - restaurants, hotels, independent wine merchants and supermarkets. In addition, we also have a portfolio of brands which we design ourselves and which we sell both in the UK and abroad.

The Opportunity

We are looking for a highly motivated and organised individual who shares a passion for wine and enjoys working in a team environment. The successful candidate will have a proven track record in either brand marketing or supplier management, accustomed to managing and developing stakeholder interests alongside that of the company.

This is a fast paced but exciting role which will involve managing a number of Hallgarten’s leading wine suppliers. Main responsibilities include:

Developing and executing supplier brand plans for the UK

Managing and monitoring supplier marketing budgets

Negotiating price in accordance with product positioning

Communicating effectively and building a strong relationship with suppliers

Working across functions to provide and implement the necessary tools to grow sales

Generating reports and analysing market stats to aid decision making and brand strategy

Liaising with generic bodies and industry organisations to maximise sales opportunities

Understanding the market and our customers, participating in the relevant wine events and activities throughout the year

Skill Requirements

Proven track record in brand marketing or supplier management

Excellent Communication and Interpersonal skills

Organised with a good ability to multi task and work well under pressure

Good analytical skills

Strong team ethic

Commercial knowledge - U.K. drinks off-trade/ on-trade experience

Must be proficient in Word, Excel, and PowerPoint

WSET qualification or good wine knowledge

A second European language would be advantageous but not essential

Must be eligible to work in UK

If you think you have the right attributes and would be interested in joining our team then please send your CV and covering letter, along with details of your current remuneration package to kim.burke@hnwines.co.uk