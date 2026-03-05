Campari defies market trends and posts strong 2025 performance

By Hamish Graham

Italian drinks company Campari Group has unveiled its 2025 financial results (year ending 31 December). The 2.4% organic sales growth seen during the year contrasts to other drinks giants which have struggled in recent times.

The overall sales total sat at €3.05bn, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) saw organic growth of 7.6%.

The positive performance has led to the group proposing a €0.1 per share dividend, a 54% increase compared to the same payout for 2024.

Although yearly sales growth figures have drawn down from the heady heights of post-pandemic 2021 and 2022 (organic sales growth of 25.6% and 16.4%, respectively), it charts another year of growth following 2024’s 2.1% rise.

The past year has not been without challenges for the Group, with its majority-owner Lagfin seeing €1.3bn seized due to alleged tax evasion in November 2025 (as reported by Harpers). The tax dispute was ultimately settled with a €405m payment to Italian tax authorities.

By region, 2% growth was seen in both the Americas and EMEA (representing 44% and 50% of Campari’s sales, respectively). In Europe, the domestic Italian market saw a fall of 1%, with Q4 growth of 5% buoying an otherwise flat performance.

The UK saw decent growth of 7% driven in part by good Aperol sales, with 8% growth seen in a number of markets across the continent including Belgium and Greece.

A notable category trend was 14% sales growth for the company’s Cognac and Champagne arm, driven in part by a 14% rise in Lallier Champagne sales.

According to the Italian firm, the outlook is again positive, anticipating “industry outperformance with continued pace of underlying organic topline growth in 2026”.

CEO at Campari Group, Simon Hunt, added: “In 2025, we navigated complexity with resilience and delivered solid organic growth in both topline and profitability while sharpening our strategic direction.

“Our team of Camparistas ensured our brands outperformed and gained market share in nearly all markets globally with growth across 24 countries and all of our brand houses.”









