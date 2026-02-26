Enotria: Jobs at risk as importer puts 50 employees into consultation

By Hamish Graham

Majestic-owned wine importer Enotria is set to put the roles of 50 employees into consultation. This represents around one-in-five of the Park Royal-headquartered firm’s workforce.

The move, first revealed by The Caterer, will see the employer begin a 30-day consultation process that could affect roles from across the company, from IT and marketing to buying and supply chain management.

Though this will provide little comfort to those informed that their roles are at risk, the redundancies expected to follow this process will likely see a reduction in final headcount well below the headline 50 number.

The move comes almost a year after Majestic acquired the 1972-founded premium distributor, signalling how the new ownership will look to shape the direction of Enotria in the coming years.

In a statement provided to Harpers, CEO and executive chairman of Majestic Wine Group posited the company’s explanation for the potential job losses.

He said: “I’m really encouraged by the progress Enotria has made over the past year. To continue to build momentum and deliver on our new strategic plan, we now need to re-organise the Enotria business to reflect and better serve our three key customer groups – Premium and Prestige On-Trade; Nationals and Large Off-Trade; and Large Regional accounts.

“In order to put that channel strategy right at the heart of Enotria and ensure we are fit for the future, we are proposing some structural changes that could result in a reduction in headcount. This is a difficult but necessary step to restructure the Enotria team, simplify certain functions and speed up decision-making processes. Our people, as always, are our priority and we will be supporting all impacted colleagues through this process.”

Enotria has seen its portfolio grow since the March 2025 acquisition by Majestic, including onboarding names such as Argentina’s Catena and Domaine Bousquet, and Champagne-producer Cattier, as well being appointed distributor of Robert Mondavi-owner Constellation Brands.









