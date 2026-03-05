Subscriber login Close [x]
    Phipps: Senior Account Executive/ Account Executive

    Published:  05 March, 2026

    A wonderful and rare opportunity to join the food/drinks team at Phipps – the most awarded drinks communications agency in the UK. Representing some remarkably inspiring and renowned food and drink brands globally, Phipps creates strong campaigns that deliver cut through with consumers and trade. Working at Phipps will include PR, social media and influencer campaigns, content creation, events including international press trips, festivals, wine tastings, media dinners and much more.

    Who is Phipps looking for:

    Phipps is looking for a committed, driven, hard-working and highly organised SAE / AE to join the team working across many of the company’s biggest accounts. The successful candidate will be an enthusiastic team player, with strong attention-to-detail, exceptional copy-writing skills, good experience with social media and influencer campaigns and switched on to the latest trends in food & drink. Experience in the wine trade would be beneficial but not essential.

    Depending on the level (AE or SAE) you will have one or two years’ experience at an executive level in public relations either at a consultancy or in-house. You will demonstrate and be responsible for:

    •  Implementing elements of your client’s programme
    • Strong skills in all tactics associated with media relations, social media campaigns, influencer campaigns, content creation, design and print, copywriting, web site management and event management
    • Cultivating a contact base of journalists and influencers relevant to your clients and track record of pitching and securing coverage
    • An understanding of your client's budget and ensure that all activities are delivered to agreed budgets and deadlines
    • Assisting with new proposals and research for new business pitches

    You’ll join a happy award-winning team in a central London office and be supported to develop new skills through our training programme, nurture your creativity, grow your network of contacts all whilst working on exciting multi-faceted campaigns for leading food and drink clients.

    Benefits:

    • Hybrid working – home and in a creative office space, The Ministry, near London Bridge and post probation
    • Free access to The Ministry’s programme of events including live DJ sets, bingo, quizzes, massages, facials and more.
    • Free access to The Ministry gym, Peloton bikes and lunch time exercise classes
    • Bespoke training
    • Phipps 400 allowance to spend on learning a new skill of your choosing (annual)
    • Company mobile phone & laptop
    • Team social events
    • 24 days holiday excluding bank holidays (after 3 years you earn another day) 
    • Travel insurance (business and leisure)
    • Life assurance
    • Critical illness insurance
    • Company pension (non-contributory)

    Salary £27k - £30k according to experience

    Apply with CV to askus@thisisphipps.com and tell us why you’d be a great fit for Phipps.  

    www.thisisphipps.com  / @thisisphipps / @this_is_phipps

