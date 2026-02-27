Friday Read: Indigo Wine’s authenticity ethos aligns with premium trends

By Hamish Graham

At specialist importer Indigo Wine’s portfolio tasting, Harpers caught up with MD Regine Lee MW who believes the importer’s philosophy is aligning well with market trends in the premium on- and off-trade.

Lindley Hall was the venue for the showcasing of the importer’s intriguing offer, including two new Pfalz producers as well as two Italian (one hailing from Campania and the other Sicily) which enhance the portfolio beyond Indigo's well-known Iberian specialism.

Odinstal is one of the new German producers, with a diversity of Riesling expressions the leading offer for the British market, though with an Alsace-inspired bottling sitting alongside.

Lee reflected on the two Pfalz inductees positively: “Germany wasn’t initially a country or category we were strategically looking at, however, Ben [Henshaw, director at Indigo] tasted Odinstal and really loved the wines.

“And subsequently we were tasting Seckinger, having some samples at the office while benchmarking them and we loved the wines too. I think ultimately when we find producers whose wines that we love and will champion, we’ll bring them on.”

Cellarmaster at Odinstal, Andreas Schumann (pictured) explained Odinstal were happy to join Indigo as they could sit alongside what he viewed as a strong portfolio, with Schumann also adding the “professional, passionate” team at the importer made the decision easier.

The producer’s wine includes Riesling expressions representing the differing geologies – limestone and basaltic among the terroirs – of their 10.5ha estate. The wines also benefit from the higher elevation (in the context of Pfalz), with the vineyard sitting at 350 metres above sea level – allowing for a fresher, lighter palate than typical of the wine style for the region. The 2020 magnum (also pictured) was a stand-out both in terms of liquid and presentation – with the latter Schumann hopes it can create an exciting on-trade spectacle.

Other wines included a 2023 Auxerrois (aged 30% in used oak and 70% in stainless steel), a Gewürztraminer and a Burgundian duo (a Weissburgunder and Spätburgunder) rounding out the selection. Also on the horizon is a sparkling Riesling which Indigo is set to import.

Campania’s i Cacciagialli was another new face at Indigo’s portfolio tasting. Archaeologist turned winemaker Mario Basco was on hand to showcase the four wines now on the importer’s portfolio. Two expressions of Piedirosso are included, the first, Mille, an easy drinking, light-bodied style which Basco hopes will find a home at wine bars for those seeking quaffable reds. The wine is aged in cement tanks for eight months following a wild yeast ferment.

The second Lucno is one the winemaker believes belongs in a more gastronomic setting. The single vineyard wine is aged in amphora for 12 months, harkening back to the historic Roman winemaking techniques once used in the region. Alongside the reds are two whites – a Falanghina and a Fiano, produced in a similar manner to the reds. The former also ageing in cement tanks for 8 months and the latter in amphora for 12.

The standout wines on the day were from Lanzarote’s Jable de Tao. The type of unique Spanish producer that Indigo has become known for importing, wines are produced from vines cultivated ‘pie franco’ – on their own roots – ranging from 50 to 200 years old. All its wines show excellent concentration.

The eponymous Jable de Tao is made from vineyard plots from across the island. Each is vinified separately, aged for a year in a combination of concrete and foudre, then aged in bottle for another 12 months. Grapes in the blend include the indigenous Listán Blanco, Malvasía Volcánica, Listán Negro and Diego.

Chupadero is produced in La Geria, a volcanic caldera, with 15 metre wide, five metre deep craters containing vines, in what makes for a truly otherworldly vineyard landscape. One hundred percent Listán Blanco, the vines are between 80 and 100 years old. Fermented in concrete, only 1,000 bottles are produced per year.

Indigo’s philosophy

Premium wine, such as produced by these estates, will hopefully reap the benefits of a market travelling towards premiumisation, as Lee posited: “Indigo at heart is a supplier for the premium on- and off-trade.

“I think that will continue into the future. Especially because people are drinking less but better. And there’s premiumisation in the wine industry from all sectors, on-, off- and fine wine merchants.”

Buyers, somms and retailers alike, when curating a premium wine portfolio, are seeking what Lee terms ‘authenticity’ in the winemaking process: “When you try wine with a lot of intent and interest, where the winemakers are putting their soul into it, you can taste it.”

For Indigo this is shown in a penchant for importing wines towards the lower intervention end of the oenological spectrum.

This winemaking spirit is also often reflective of the people behind the product, Lee added: “All the winemakers on our portfolio share that mindset and passion. As a result, they’re just very generous people. You want to work with them. I feel as an importer a deep responsibility to show their wines to the UK.

“I think everyone at the heart of it is looking for some wines that have a meaning, a story, a point of view – something interesting about them.”









