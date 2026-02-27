Drinks industry survey reveals widespread safety concerns

By Oliver Catchpole

A new survey by Drinks United – a collaboration between the WSTA, WSET and The Drinks Trust – has found that there are widespread concerns about safety, discrimination and inclusion across those who work in the drinks trade.

The survey found that one in five workers have felt unsafe in their workplace – rising to 50% of LGBTQA+ employees.

Other groups were also more likely to have felt unsafe, with Gen Z (38%), people with mental health conditions (36%) and neurodivergent workers (35%) disproportionately affected.

Additionally, frontline hospitality and retail employees were much more likely to report safety concerns – with 37% doing so – mostly driven by customer interactions.

On top of this, Drinks United found that one in three workers have experienced discrimination in the workplace, although this is once again disproportionately reported by LGBTQIA+ workers (57%), Gen Z (48%), neurodivergent workers (45%), those with mental health conditions (44%) and women (44%).

Of all reports of workplace discrimination, 75% were from women.

However, 53% of all incidents go unreported.

Drinks United said that accounts describing sexual harassment, bully, dismissive behaviour and inappropriate comments were “often linked to power imbalances”.

On top of this, a third of workers reported having a health condition or disability, rising to 59% of Gen Z and 71% of LGBTQIA+ employees.

Nearly three quarters disclose their condition to their employers, but 29% said they still face barriers such as stigma and negative attitudes, while structured support is often lacking.

Training on alcohol-related conduct policies was also found wanting, with 44% of workers completely unaware of their company’s rules and 71% receiving no training on them.

More than a quarter of workers felt pressured to drink at work – highest in hospitality and retail.

Miles Beale, CEO, of the WSTA, commented: “These findings are a clear wake up call. Too many people in our industry still feel unsafe, excluded or unsupported at work, and that has to change.

“The workforce is asking for stronger leadership, better safeguarding and more consistent standards and collectively we have a responsibility to deliver.”

Drinks United found that 70% of workers want stronger action on DEI, safeguarding and discrimination, rising to 88% of LGBTQIA+ employees, 87% of Gen Z, 83% of women and 79% among workers with health conditions or disabilities.

When asked, workers prioritised peer networks, mentoring and employee resource groups (34% of respondents), leadership accountability (33%), career support for minorities (30%), stronger safeguarding policies and training (30%) and improved health and wellbeing support (29%) as focuses that would make a difference.

A small group (11 people, predominantly 55+ and male) expressed scepticism about DEI and safeguarding, framing them as unnecessary.

Drinks United said there was a “clear call for stronger action from employers and industry leaders”.

The full report will be available in March.













