Drinks United launches survey to help build a more inclusive UK drinks industry

By Oliver Catchpole

Drinks United (DU) has announced an industry-wide survey, designed to gather insights into how the UK drinks trade can become more united, more inclusive and more supportive for all those who work within it.

The survey aims to apprehend the experiences of industry professionals across the sector, from production and logistics to sales, marketing, distribution and hospitality.

By understanding these experiences, DU hopes to build a clearer picture of the culture and environment in the industry, to identify where meaningful change can be made.

Read more: Almost 1m adults have experienced spiking in past year



DU is a partnership between the Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET), the Wine and Spirit Trade Association (WSTA) and The Drinks Trust, and it aims to create a shared foundation for initiatives that foster greater safety, inclusion or wellbeing in the sector.

Nicola Burston, CEO of The Drinks Trust commented: “The strength of our industry lies in its people. By listening to their voices and experiences, we can work together to create a culture where everyone feels safe, respected, and valued. This survey is an opportunity for the entire drinks trade to help shape the future of our sector.”

Currently on the Drinks United website there is information on the importance of diversity and inclusion in the sector, an open source and accessible collection of safeguarding best practice materials, and a list of organisations that do work in safeguarding, education, DEI and fair treatment.

A full ‘resource hub’ will be launched this month, offering tools, training, networks and other resources that aim to support businesses and individuals in making the industry a safer and more inclusive place.

Next, DU plans to implement collaborative pilot programmes aimed at fostering representation, and tools to encourage accountability among industry leadership.

Just one of the challenges it says the trade faces are unsafe workplaces – shockingly some 70% of women in the whisky industry have experienced sexual harassment at work, according to a survey by the OurWhisky Foundation.

In another survey by Curious Vines and Proof Insight in 2023, 37% of women in wine reported experiencing harassment.

Other problems DU hopes to address are inequality, diversity and the lack of support in smaller businesses.

The Drinks United survey is intended to establish a baseline understanding of workplace culture and concerns relating to DEI, to help inform a strategy for building an inclusive drinks trade.

The survey will remain open until 17 October, and anyone who works in the UK drinks trade is eligible to take part.

Take the survery here.







