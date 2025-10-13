Drinks United survey deadline approaches

By Oliver Catchpole

Drinks United (DU) is running an industry survey aimed at helping the UK drinks trade to become more inclusive, united and supportive for everyone that works within it. The survey will close on 17 October (this Friday), and anyone who works in the UK drinks industry is eligible to take part.

It is intended to establish a baseline understanding of the experiences of those who work in the industry, and their concerns relating to workplace culture, diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

DU has already identified several issues it wants to address within the trade, including unsafe workplaces (i.e. harassment at work), inequality (only 25.8% of leadership roles in hospitality are held by women), diversity (only 9% of the workforce are from an ethnic minority background) and the lack of HR support within smaller businesses.

The survey will be used to help build a strategy for making the trade more inclusive, through identifying other concerns and pinpointing where meaningful changes can be implemented.

Nicola Burston, CEO of The Drinks Trust, commented: “The strength of our industry lies in its people. By listening to their voices and experiences, we can work together to create a culture where everyone feels safe, respected, and valued. This survey is an opportunity for the entire drinks trade to help shape the future of our sector.”

The organisation is a collaboration between WSET, WSTA and The Drinks Trust, with the aim of being the foundation for initiatives that foster safety, inclusion and wellbeing in the UK drinks industry.

Along with the survey, the DU website hosts information on why DEI is important in the sector, an open-source collection of materials on best practices for safeguarding, along with a list of organisations that do work in similar areas.

It also recently launched its ‘resource hub’, which hosts tools, training, networks and other resources to help individuals get the support they need, and to help businesses strengthen their policies, all with the aim of creating a safer and fairer workplace.

To participate in the survey, click here.







