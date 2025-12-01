Obituary: William Laurence “Bill” Page

By Christopher Carson

Christopher Carson, co-founder & director at Carson & Carnevale Wines, pens a personal tribute to a much respected and tirelessly energetic stalwart of the UK drinks trade.

Bill Page, as he was widely known, was a true gentleman of the wine trade who was respected and befriended by so many, of all ages, and in many countries. He was a man of so many interests, which invariably covered caring for people of all generations and walks of life, from being in the Special Constabulary in Ealing, a councillor in the London Borough of Ealing 1965-1969, refereeing football, politics with The Young Conservatives from 1960-1972 and, after retirement, being a board member of the RFU Player Association.

A third-generation wine man, he started his career in Burgundy, France in 1964, working in wine cellars, and then moved back to the UK to join a local wholesaler. Two years later he moved to London-based importer Edouard Robinson under the tutelage of John Lipitch, and this is where his career truly started. He frequently recalled those days being the formation of his illustrious career, which highlighted at Mentzendorff earlier in this millennium.

In March 2001 he joined this importer of Champagne Bollinger and Taylor's port, amongst other prestigious brands, following a tough four years for the company. With Bill at the helm as MD, he and his team changed sales and marketing strategies and, with the introduction of younger personnel, it took just nine months to get the business on an even keel. Within three years Mentzendorff was flourishing, and Bill became chairperson (non-executive), handing over the day-to-day reins to his successor. In June 2006 he stepped down to follow interests outside the trade, whilst also doing consultancy work.

Prior to this significant achievement Bill had worked at Ehrmanns Wines as MD, from 1991-2001, where under his leadership the company was one of the most successful independent operators in the UK wine trade.

In 1995 he received the Italian Order of Merit of the Italian Republic as Cavaliere for services to the Italian wine industry.

From 1975-1980 he was the sales and marketing director for Italvini, which was absorbed into Booker Wines Agencies, later to become European Vintners and then Grants of St James’s.

The very energetic individual that he was led him to give generously of his time to trade activities and roles including:

• Member of the WSET Awards Supervisory Board, then appointed as a Trustee, and finally chairman of the Board of Trustees from 2009 to 2012

• Chairperson of the Wine & Spirit Trade Benevolent Society (now the Drinks Trust)

• Board member of License Trade Trust Charities

• Former chairperson of the Wine & Spirit Trade Club

Post retirement he became vice president of High Wycombe R.U.F.C. and Bucks County RFU and was a frequent visitor to Lords as a MCC member and Middlesex CC supporter.

A devoted family man, Bill was married to Sheila for 55 years, being father to Melanie and Alison, and he adored his role as grandfather to his four grandchildren.

William Laurence “Bill” Page passed away peacefully on Tuesday 25 November and will be sadly missed by many, but not forgotten. May he rest in Peace – (although that might be a challenge to such an active man).







