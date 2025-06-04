Subscriber login Close [x]
Rainbow wine label support for Pride month

By Hamish Graham
Published:  04 June, 2025

Mentzendorff is supporting the LGBTQIA+ community in the UK with Aix rosé in bottles sporting a rainbow logo.

Throughout June, all 75cl bottles in the UK in the on and off-trade will display the rainbow AIX logo in support of Pride 2025.

Maison Saint Aix is an ongoing partner to the Sydney Mardi Gras Film Festival, San Francisco Pride and Amsterdam Pride.

Jaap Sonnemans, global brand ambassador director, for Maison Saint Aix, said: “Aix is a wine that we like to see in convivial settings where life is celebrated. It is also a brand which is celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community for who they are and what has been achieved in all these years, from Marriage Equality bills in Australia, and in other parts in the world, to fighting for LGBTQIA+ rights. At Aix we proudly affiliate ourselves with the community and are trying to be that inclusive brand.”

The limited-edition labels will be in stockists from June onwards with an RRP of £20.




