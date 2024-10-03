Subscriber login Close [x]
Mentzendorff appoints Christine Allen as director of brand management

By James Bayley
Published:  03 October, 2024

Mentzendorff has announced Christine Allen’s appointment as director of brand management. Allen brings over 20 years of experience in the drinks industry, having started her career in the Scotch whisky sector with Glenfiddich and Auchentoshan distilleries before transitioning to the wine trade in 2007.

Allen’s background includes roles in buying, marketing, sales and brand management for various UK importers. Most recently, she served as marketing director at Maison Marques et Domaines, a UK fine wine importer, where she led brand management, portfolio strategy and fine wine campaigns.

Allen (pictured) said: “I am incredibly excited to join Mentzendorff in this newly created role to spearhead development and realise the full potential of the team. The prestigious quality of the Mentzendorff portfolio is enviable, and I am looking forward to building on this and working together with Justin to reinforce Mentzendorff’s position as one of the leading agency houses in the UK.”

Mentzendorff MD Justin Liddle added: “We are delighted to welcome Christine to Mentzendorff. She is a highly experienced and dynamic individual who brings a wealth of talent and expertise to lead our brand management team.”

Mentzendorff appointed Liddle as its new MD in November 2023, following seven months as interim MD. Liddle, who had been with the company for 16 years, succeeded Andrew Hawes, who moved into the role of Group Bollinger’s advisor for the UK market. 

In March of this year, Mentzendorff expanded its portfolio with two new shareholder producers under Liddle’s leadership. The Fladgate Partnership added its first light wines, and Ponzi Vineyards joined Mentzendorff’s roster of prestigious shareholder brands, including Champagne Bollinger and Taylor’s Port.

Commenting on the changes back in March, Liddle noted: “On the one hand, we have a rich history, but on the other hand, we’re quite a young, forward-looking business... We have an opportunity to have a fresh look at how we’re perceived by our customers and how we’re performing.”



