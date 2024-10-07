Jeroboams named UK distributor for Harrow & Hope

By James Bayley

Jeroboams has been appointed as the exclusive UK distributor for Harrow & Hope, a prominent English wine producer known for its award-winning sparkling wines. This partnership reflects the increasing popularity and reputation of English wine, as more domestic producers seek to align with established distributors to broaden their reach.

Harrow & Hope was founded in 2010 by Henry and Kaye Laithwaite on a 6.5ha vineyard in Marlow. The site, located on a south-facing slope, benefits from unique geological conditions. The vineyard’s soils – formed over 450,000 years ago by the Thames River cutting into the Chilterns chalk – are a mixture of clay, flint and gravel. In the lower parts of the vineyard, the soil transitions to pure chalk, which is ideal for cultivating classic sparkling wine grape varieties such as Chardonnay and Pinot Meunier.

The Laithwaites purchased the plot to produce sparkling wine that showcases the best of English terroir. The vineyard was certified organic in 2023, and despite being relatively new to the scene, Harrow & Hope has already made a name for itself in the competitive world of sparkling wine. In 2013, the Laithwaites completed the construction of a winery with guidance from prominent figures in the wine industry, including the late Tony Jordan, former MD of Domaine Chandon in Australia, and Mike Roberts of Ridgeview, a pioneer in English sparkling wine.

Since then, Harrow & Hope has earned numerous accolades. Its latest achievement was a Trophy and Gold Medal at the 2024 WineGB Awards for its Blanc de Blancs 2018.

Commenting on the new partnership, Peter Mitchell MW, wine director at Jeroboams, described Harrow & Hope as “a genuine trailblazer in the English wine scene” and praised the Laithwaites’ ability to produce complex wines from relatively young vines. “Henry’s extensive experience and determination to create an outstanding wine really shine through,” Mitchell said. “The awards they have won are testament to this.”

The partnership will see Harrow & Hope’s wines featured across Jeroboams’ ten retail stores, as well as available for purchase online and through Jeroboams’ trade channels.

Henry Laithwaite, CEO of Harrow & Hope, expressed optimism about the new arrangement. “We are immensely proud of the new partnership between Harrow & Hope and Jeroboams,” he said. He highlighted the shared values between the two companies, particularly a focus on family and building honest relationships: “We admire their ethos and ambition, and look forward to joining their vibrant and prestigious portfolio.”

Jeroboams sales director, Lucie Parker, added that Harrow & Hope’s wines are a welcome addition to the distributor’s portfolio, noting that they “taste incredible, offer brilliant value and have a genuine story”. With five cuvées available to the market, Jeroboams is eager to present the wines to sommeliers, restaurant buyers and independent retailers.

The wines include Harrow & Hope Brut Reserve No 8 (£33.50), Harrow & Hope Rosé 2020 (£33.95) and Harrow & Hope Blanc de Blancs 2018 (£39.95). All are available now through Jeroboams’ stores, online platform and trade site.









