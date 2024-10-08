Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Lea & Sandeman expands English wine range with Black Chalk addition

By James Bayley
Published:  08 October, 2024

Lea & Sandeman has expanded its 30-producer sparkling wine portfolio with the addition of Hampshire-based Black Chalk. The Test Valley winery becomes the independent wine merchant and wholesaler’s main on-trade partner for English wines.

“We’re so pleased to be working with Black Chalk – they embody the L&S ethos: working sustainably on a smaller scale, with minimal intervention and with a real passion for the wines they are making,” said buyer Ophelia Hirst.

Founded in 2015, Black Chalk’s estate spans 30 acres of vineyards on chalk soil, cultivating 34 different clone and rootstock combinations of Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier, Pinot Précoce and Pinot Gris. The wines are produced in a purpose-built winery completed in 2020.

Lea & Sandeman now offers the entire Black Chalk range, which includes four traditional method sparkling wines: the Classic, Wild Rose, and the premium Inversion and Paragon. The range also features two still wines – the ‘Dancer in Pink’ rosé and ‘Rumour has it’ Chardonnay, the latter made with grapes from Kent.

“It is coming up to seven years since we launched Black Chalk and during that time, we have secured a robust position in the UK market and beyond,” said Jacob Leadley, CEO and winemaker at Black Chalk. “We are delighted to partner with Lea & Sandeman who bring with them a wealth of expertise, and we are honoured to be a part of their brilliant portfolio. We feel Black Chalk could not be in better hands.”

The wines are now available in shops, online and for trade customers, joining Lea & Sandeman’s English portfolio, which includes Sugrue South Downs, Herbert Hall, Coates & Seely, Nyetimber, Winbirri Vineyards, Rathfinny, Chilworth Manor Vineyard and Burnt House.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Top 50 Drinks Wholesalers 2024 ranking:...

Top 50 Drinks Wholesalers 2024 ranking:...

Top 50 Drinks Wholesalers 2024 ranking:...

Top 50 Drinks Wholesalers 2024: The full...

Laphroaig distillery appoints new manage...

Wine prices to rise as tax changes loom

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Twitter

Blogs 

New Vinho Verde project sharpens Alvarinho focus

Lanzarote’s battle to protect tradition

Pushing Britain’s prestige fizz potential

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95