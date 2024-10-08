Lea & Sandeman expands English wine range with Black Chalk addition

By James Bayley

Lea & Sandeman has expanded its 30-producer sparkling wine portfolio with the addition of Hampshire-based Black Chalk. The Test Valley winery becomes the independent wine merchant and wholesaler’s main on-trade partner for English wines.

“We’re so pleased to be working with Black Chalk – they embody the L&S ethos: working sustainably on a smaller scale, with minimal intervention and with a real passion for the wines they are making,” said buyer Ophelia Hirst.

Founded in 2015, Black Chalk’s estate spans 30 acres of vineyards on chalk soil, cultivating 34 different clone and rootstock combinations of Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier, Pinot Précoce and Pinot Gris. The wines are produced in a purpose-built winery completed in 2020.

Lea & Sandeman now offers the entire Black Chalk range, which includes four traditional method sparkling wines: the Classic, Wild Rose, and the premium Inversion and Paragon. The range also features two still wines – the ‘Dancer in Pink’ rosé and ‘Rumour has it’ Chardonnay, the latter made with grapes from Kent.

“It is coming up to seven years since we launched Black Chalk and during that time, we have secured a robust position in the UK market and beyond,” said Jacob Leadley, CEO and winemaker at Black Chalk. “We are delighted to partner with Lea & Sandeman who bring with them a wealth of expertise, and we are honoured to be a part of their brilliant portfolio. We feel Black Chalk could not be in better hands.”

The wines are now available in shops, online and for trade customers, joining Lea & Sandeman’s English portfolio, which includes Sugrue South Downs, Herbert Hall, Coates & Seely, Nyetimber, Winbirri Vineyards, Rathfinny, Chilworth Manor Vineyard and Burnt House.







