Aldi picks Lyme Bay for first own-brand English fizz

By Mathew Lyons

Aldi has chosen the Dorset-based Lyme Bay Winery to produce an English sparkling wine for its premium ‘Exquisite Collection’.

Its Lyme Block Sparkling Brut Reserve launches today, ahead of the key pre-Christmas and New Year sales period for sparkling wine. It retails at £16.99.

The winery, which is the only English wine producer stocked by the discount multiple, partnered with Aldi on its Lyme Block English Wine and Lyme Block Bacchus earlier this year.

Julie Ashfield, managing director of buying at Aldi UK, said: “We are thrilled to be working again with Lyme Bay Winery.

“We are sure this elegant sparkling wine will be a hit with our customers this Christmas, especially as English Wines are gaining a reputation as some of the best in the world.”

James Lambert, managing director at Lyme Bay Winery, said: “We are very proud of this wine, it really delivers, balancing citrus and toasty flavours with a consistent vibrancy.

“It is an elegant and refined choice for anyone planning their festive celebrations.”

The Lyme Block Sparkling Brut Reserve is a blend of Pinot Noir, Seyval Blanc, Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier, Chardonnay and Reichensteiner. It is described as “a dry, clean and vibrant wine with crisp acidity, bursting with lemon, apple and freshly cut grass”.

Lyme Bay planted its first vines in 2009.