Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Aldi picks Lyme Bay for first own-brand English fizz

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  09 December, 2019

Aldi has chosen the Dorset-based Lyme Bay Winery to produce an English sparkling wine for its premium ‘Exquisite Collection’.

Its Lyme Block Sparkling Brut Reserve launches today, ahead of the key pre-Christmas and New Year sales period for sparkling wine. It retails at £16.99.

The winery, which is the only English wine producer stocked by the discount multiple, partnered with Aldi on its Lyme Block English Wine and Lyme Block Bacchus earlier this year.

Julie Ashfield, managing director of buying at Aldi UK, said: “We are thrilled to be working again with Lyme Bay Winery.

“We are sure this elegant sparkling wine will be a hit with our customers this Christmas, especially as English Wines are gaining a reputation as some of the best in the world.”

James Lambert, managing director at Lyme Bay Winery, said: “We are very proud of this wine, it really delivers, balancing citrus and toasty flavours with a consistent vibrancy.

“It is an elegant and refined choice for anyone planning their festive celebrations.”

The Lyme Block Sparkling Brut Reserve is a blend of Pinot Noir, Seyval Blanc, Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier, Chardonnay and Reichensteiner. It is described as “a dry, clean and vibrant wine with crisp acidity, bursting with lemon, apple and freshly cut grass”.

Lyme Bay planted its first vines in 2009.

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Mixing politics and wine

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95