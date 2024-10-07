Bodega Argento partners with Freixenet Copestick for UK distribution

By James Bayley

Bodega Argento, one of Argentina’s leading wine producers, has entered a new distribution agreement with Freixenet Copestick in a bid to strengthen its presence in the UK market. The partnership, set to commence on 1 January 2025, will see Freixenet Copestick take on the distribution of Bodega Argento’s premium wine range across the UK.

The move comes as Bodega Argento, known for its focus on organic and sustainable wine production, aims to expand its reach in both the on-trade and off-trade sectors. The producer’s vineyards are located in some of Mendoza’s most esteemed sub-regions, including Agrelo, Altamira and Gualtallary, areas renowned for their high-quality wine production.

Freixenet Copestick, already well-established in the UK wine market, is expected to provide the Argentinian producer with a robust distribution network. As a company that has built its reputation on brand development and as a leader in the sparkling wine category, Freixenet Copestick could offer Bodega Argento a platform to reach a broader consumer base.

Rob Hilton, operations director at Freixenet Copestick, highlighted the synergy between the two companies, stating: “We are delighted to welcome Argento into the Freixenet Copestick portfolio of great branded wines. We are very impressed with their approach to organic and sustainable production and their unique ability to deliver uncompromising quality at all price points.”

For Bodega Argento, the partnership represents a new phase of growth in an increasingly competitive market. Rafael Calderon, MD of Avinea Group and Bodega Argento, expressed optimism about the collaboration. “Our new partnership with Freixenet Copestick marks the start of a new phase of development for Bodega Argento in the UK. We are looking forward to working with expert brand builders to continue to strengthen our Artesano and Minimalista brands in the off-trade. We are also excited to work with Jascots to present Bodega Argento’s 100% organic range of premium Argentinian wines to on-trade customers.”

The announcement signals Bodega Argento’s intention to leverage Freixenet Copestick’s market expertise to enhance its distribution and visibility. This strategic alliance reflects a broader trend in the wine industry, where producers are increasingly partnering with established distributors to navigate complex markets and shifting consumer preferences.

As part of its broader strategy, Bodega Argento will likely continue to focus on its strengths – organic, Fairtrade and sustainable wine production. This approach has already garnered the brand a solid reputation and numerous awards, and its expanded presence in the UK could further cement its position as a prominent player in the premium wine segment.









