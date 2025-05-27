Joint statement bemoans impact of EPR on hospitality

By Hamish Graham

In a letter sent to the Prime Minister and Chancellor, a coalition of leading pub, hospitality and brewing bodies has laid out its concerns regarding the cost and impact of the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) policy.

The statement also details the bodies’ frustration with Defra over a perceived lack of progress in resolving the issue. Signatories to the letter include UKHospitality, the British Beer and Pub Association, the Campaign for Real Ale and the Wine & Spirit Trade Association.

Chief among concerns regarding the new policy is the potential of the double-counting of packaging waste. Wine, spirits and beer bottles will continue to be classified as ‘household waste’ meaning businesses will have to pay duty on this status, as well as pay additional fees introduced in the EPR scheme.

The policy was intended to introduce a ‘polluters pay principle’, however, many in the hospitality trade see the changes as overly punitive and complex.

Other frustrations detailed include the impact the legislation could have upon investment and growth, in part due to a lack of a final announcement of the prices involved in EPR. This is despite the new scheme becoming law on 1 April of this year.

Additionally, the high indicative fees for glass is described as having the potential to drive some products into using plastic, which could undermine the high recycling rate of the former material.

Part of the letter reads as follows: “The sector and its supply chain is deeply concerned at the introduction of Extended Producer Responsibility in its current form.

“There is a widespread belief that this legislation is being introduced far too quickly, and the financial burdens placed on businesses and their impact on growth, are not being acknowledged by Defra.

“While Defra has engaged with businesses and their representatives, the concerns of the sector have not been taken on board by Defra and as such, we are now raising these concerns with Treasury and Business and Trade, in the hope that you are able to listen to business concerns.

“EPR comes at a time when there are cumulative issues affecting the sector, including changes to employer National Insurance Contributions.

“We do not believe that due regard has been considered to the full economic impact of this policy measure on investment and growth in the UK, and therefore efforts to alleviate them have been deprioritised.

“Indeed, Defra has confirmed that EPR will operate in an unfair manner for at least two years. We know from our members that this will impact upon investment in the UK.”

To see the full statement, click here.









