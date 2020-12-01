Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Research highlights supply chain plight

By Lisa Riley
Published:  01 December, 2020

Covid has caused supply chain difficulties for more than nine in 10 hospitality businesses since they reopened in July, according to new CGA and Prestige Purchasing research released today.  

It showed that just 8% of operators have escaped supply challenges since the end of the first national lockdown, while only 9% said they had not encountered any delays. 

Nearly three quarters (73%) think service levels have decreased since July, with only 5% thinking they have improved. 

The survey, however, also showed how suppliers have been working hard to mitigate the worst of the difficulties for hospitality businesses. Only a quarter (26%) of respondents said supply challenges have been worse than they expected, and nearly two-thirds (63%) said most supplies have arrived on time. 

Although the vast majority (95%) of deliveries had been missing products, well over half (60%) said these have been at (47%) or below (13%) the level they expected.

The figures showed the “massive impact” of the pandemic and lockdowns across the hospitality supply chain, said Fiona Speakman, CGA client director food and retail. 

“Suppliers are working in exceptionally difficult circumstances, and many operators have been grateful for their support and hard work in responding to issues that are completely beyond their control. As we enter the crucial Christmas trading period, suppliers and operators alike will be hoping for a strong end to a very tough year. But with the end of the UK’s transition from the EU rapidly approaching, another daunting round of supply challenges may now be looming,” she said. 

David Read, founder and chairman of Prestige Purchasing, added: “We should not view these problems as a failure within our supply community. They simply highlight the enormous challenges that the pandemic has brought to the whole value chain. The frequent and sudden changes to social restrictions and the complexity of regionality have reduced demand planning to educated guesswork. Social distancing and partial closures have dramatically reduced drop-size, disrupting route planning and making deliveries less economic.”

The research also indicated that one in five (20%) respondents saw prices rise over the summer, although it found that beverage categories had “remained more stable” thank other categories, including fruit and vegetables, meat and poultry, seafood and dairy. 

The survey from CGA and Prestige Purchasing, a specialist in procurement and supply chain management for the hospitality, catering, leisure, retail and private healthcare sectors, was conducted in October 2020. 

In October, the WSTA reiterated its concerns for the “overlooked” supply chain following Boris Johnson’s initial announcement of a three-tier lockdown system. 





 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Off Piste Wines: Impulse Sales Manager

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Trade Marketing Manager UK & Europe

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Brand Manager UK & Europe

...

North South Wines: Customer Services Assistant

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Raicilla: The new face of agave

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95