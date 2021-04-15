Near 60% like-for-like sales rise on first day of hospitality trading

By Lisa Riley

Pubs, bars and restaurants that were able to trade on 12 April saw like-for-like sales rise nearly 58.6% on the same day in 2019, according to new CGA data.

Like-for-like drinks sales surged 113.8%, while like-for-like food sales dived 11.7% with Brits seemingly more open to drinks, rather than dinner, outside.

Overall this is a good start for the hospitality sector, which is currently limited to trading outdoors, with around 41,100 premises in Britain having outdoor space – some 38.2% of all sites.

"The first day of trading after England's lockdown showed a fairly solid performance and demonstrates how consumers were keen to enjoy their first drink out,” said Jonny Jones, CGA MD for UK & Ireland.

“Food sales didn't fare quite so well, but this is understandable given that operators can currently only trade outside,” he added.

Further CGA analysis of the first week of trading post lockdown will be released on Friday.

Ahead of the outdoor hospitality reopening at the beginning of this week, CGA released research that showed that most consumers will remain sharply focused on safety despite a growing boldness about going out as lockdown restrictions ease.

Showing that the hospitality sector will have to provide "rigorous hygiene measures without compromising people’s experiences", the research found that over half (57%) of GB consumers think it essential for staff to wear protective equipment in order for them to visit a venue.









