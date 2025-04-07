Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Hopes licensing review can cut red tape for hospitality

By Hamish Graham
Published:  07 April, 2025

A new working group, which includes industry body UKHospitality (UKH), has been announced by the UK government to look into how to reduce barriers in the country’s licensing system.

The group will report in six weeks’ time with solutions to improve this system, with the hopes of amping up businesses’ competitiveness while giving consumers more choice via changes such as later opening hours.

The government’s plan for boosting hospitality also includes new powers for the Mayor of London to review blocked licensing applications. This delivers on a recommendation that was put forward by London’s Night Time Commission, chaired by UKH’s chief executive, Kate Nicholls. The hopes are such changes could see more alfresco dining, as well as more venues opened late across the capital. This pilot scheme could be rolled out to other mayors across the UK if the London trial is deemed successful.

UKH’s Nicholls explained why she believes the government’s actions are an encouraging step..“Cutting red tape and improving hospitality's competitiveness is much-needed to unlock our sector's potential to drive socially productive growth and create jobs.

She said: “A new and improved licensing system that is fit for the 21st century will be a huge boost to the nation's pubs, bars, restaurants and hotels, and I’m delighted that this expert group will be leading the review and finding solutions that can unlock the high street’s potential.

“…We have long-maintained that there are aspects of the licensing system that are too restrictive and aren’t flexible enough to adapt to an ever-changing sector.

“Too often, we hear from businesses that are encountering barriers to growth at a local authority level. Not only do structural elements of the system need to change, but so do approaches to licensing in particularly restrictive areas.”




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Majestic acquires Enotria&Coe

Industry bemoans 'April fool’s joke' as...

Friday read: How a 200% tariff on Europ...

Winecap: High demand growth expected for...

Bolivian winery among the winners at Old...

Scotch whisky slapped with 10% US tariffs

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95