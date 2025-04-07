Hopes licensing review can cut red tape for hospitality

By Hamish Graham

A new working group, which includes industry body UKHospitality (UKH), has been announced by the UK government to look into how to reduce barriers in the country’s licensing system.

The group will report in six weeks’ time with solutions to improve this system, with the hopes of amping up businesses’ competitiveness while giving consumers more choice via changes such as later opening hours.

The government’s plan for boosting hospitality also includes new powers for the Mayor of London to review blocked licensing applications. This delivers on a recommendation that was put forward by London’s Night Time Commission, chaired by UKH’s chief executive, Kate Nicholls. The hopes are such changes could see more alfresco dining, as well as more venues opened late across the capital. This pilot scheme could be rolled out to other mayors across the UK if the London trial is deemed successful.

UKH’s Nicholls explained why she believes the government’s actions are an encouraging step..“Cutting red tape and improving hospitality's competitiveness is much-needed to unlock our sector's potential to drive socially productive growth and create jobs.

She said: “A new and improved licensing system that is fit for the 21st century will be a huge boost to the nation's pubs, bars, restaurants and hotels, and I’m delighted that this expert group will be leading the review and finding solutions that can unlock the high street’s potential.

“…We have long-maintained that there are aspects of the licensing system that are too restrictive and aren’t flexible enough to adapt to an ever-changing sector.

“Too often, we hear from businesses that are encountering barriers to growth at a local authority level. Not only do structural elements of the system need to change, but so do approaches to licensing in particularly restrictive areas.”









