Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Hospitality trade sees growth again in December

By Hamish Graham
Published:  13 February, 2025

New data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) can reveal hospitality had another strong month in December 2024, with output for the food and drink sector growing 2%. This made it the largest contributor to growth for the wider consumer-facing services industry.

This strong festive showing follows a positive November when the food and drinks sector also grew, with a 1.6% rise in output seen then. The second month of growth on the trot will buoy the trade, though many in the industry will be wary that the incoming £3.4bn cost rises due in April could hamper the positive momentum of the trade.

These rises include the dual impact of increases to businesses’ national insurance contributions (NICs), as well as the increases to the national minimum wage and national living wage. NIC increases will see more than 774,000 workers newly eligible for employer national insurance contributions, representing 63% of the workers who were previously ineligible.

Read more: LWC ramps up substantiality goals with new ESG commitments

Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UKHospitality, wants the government to take heed of the industry’s recent strong performance and relieve it of the burden of increased NICs to allow it to continue to prosper.

“We’ve seen over the past few months that hospitality is delivering reliable economic growth, despite the challenging economic circumstances the sector continues to face.

“Hospitality’s resilient growth is something the government should be backing, but instead it is stunting the sector’s potential by inflicting such damaging costs on businesses.

“Driving growth is rightly the national priority and hospitality can be the vehicle, if the government rethinks its regressive changes to employer NICs.”




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Wine Society announces MW as new permane...

Oregon and Washington's winemaking coali...

Pernod Ricard reports sales fall across...

Fells commercial team restructures in gr...

Leadership change at Symington Family Es...

Gonzalez Byass UK comes of age with show...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Blogs 

Maltby&Greek tasting – a window on Greece

Sizing up Romagna’s Sangiovese

Armenia: A rising Caucasus star?

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95